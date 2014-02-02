Woody Allen to address sex abuse allegations: Rep

Woody Allen will be responding to recent allegations of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter, his representative told The Hollywood …

The rep told that website that Allen will be addressing the claims Dylan Farrow, 28, made in a New York Times op-ed piece regarding her alleged abuse by the director she was 7-years-old.

“Mr. Allen has read the article and found it untrue and disgraceful,” the rep said.

Allen, 78, didn’t comment when questioned by reporters about the piece following Saturday night’s Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

His attorney sent a statement to Mother Jones magazine refuting Farrow’s claims.

“It is tragic that after 20 years a story engineered by a vengeful lover resurfaces after it was fully vetted and rejected by independent authorities,” Elkan Abramowitz said.