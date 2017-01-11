Woody Harrelson joins ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off cast

The actor will join Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke for the upcoming Han Solo film.

The “Star Wars” franchise confirmed on Wednesday that Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of its upcoming Han Solo spin-off movie.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said in a statement Wednesday, adding that “his ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at Ping-Pong.”

The 55-year-old star’s role has not yet been specified. Alden Ehrenreich has previously been announced to play Han Solo in the yet-to-be-titled film, while Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian. “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has also been named among the cast.

The movie is currently slated for a 2018 release.