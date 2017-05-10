WWE Superstar John Cena enlists in Doug Liman’s ‘The Wall’

WWE Superstar John Cena starring in a movie about soldiers is no stretch.

It’s a role the burly, square-jawed 40 year old has played in the past — see 2006’s actioner “The Marine” — but for the burgeoning comedic actor seen recently in romps such as “Trainwreck” and “Sisters,” his turn in “The Wall” is unlike anything he’s done before.

The movie, directed by Doug Liman (“Swingers,” “The Bourne Identity”), features just two actors on screen for the vast majority of the 81-minute run time: Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The two play soldiers in Iraq looking for a sniper responsible for killing contractors working on a pipeline. When Cena’s Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews is shot by the sniper — left lying on the dusty desert floor for the majority of the film — it’s up to Taylor-Johnson’s Sergeant Allen Isaac to keep Shane and himself alive, as well as find the sniper. It’s far more a cerebral thriller than an action movie.

amNewYork spoke with Cena about the film, out Friday.

How much time did you spend lying on the ground with dirt in your mouth?

Enough for it to be very realistic [laughs].

What was the experience like filming this?

It was just awesome. I got to step into the shoes of being an Army Ranger sniper and that was very important to me. A good friend of mine, Nicholas Irving, was a consultant on the film and it was certainly good to have him there kind of balancing the authenticity with the Hollywood of it all. To be surrounded by certainly Aaron, who’s amazing in the movie, and Doug directing the movie, for me, was a dream come true. I’m still trying to get my footing in the whole acting thing. They helped out a lot.

What’s your take on Shane? What makes him tick?

Well, when you get into the actual dialogue and script, there’s subtle hints that let you know that he’s probably a lifer service member. I guarantee he’s been over there for multiple tours. And you get to the point where, for me, it was like: OK, this guy feels as if he’s seen it all. … He’s like, ‘Well it can’t be anything I haven’t seen before because I’ve seen everything. So I’m right.’ And that, that is his mistake. That is his critical mistake, that choice of being smarter than the situation.

You’ve done a lot of work with soldiers and in the Middle East with the WWE. What did you take from meeting all those people?

Believe it or not, that actually helped me a lot because you go out to the Middle East, and we were there in some pretty hot times, all of the men and women over there, their senses are heightened all the time, and that’s impossible. It’s physically and emotionally impossible and draining. In the same token, they are doing a lot of mundane tasks. Sitting in a sniper stand with your finger on the trigger isn’t mundane if you’re firing rounds, but if you have to sit there and just look through a glass for almost a day and you just want to get out of the heat and go home to some good food and AC. Those experiences really, really helped to be able to see those people come in off of action, and just covered in sweat and exhausted, and to be able to talk to people in the chow hall and just talk to them about their daily life. Sometimes it would be filled with pretty intense stories, sometimes it’s also filled with “just waiting around, but I’m ready to go at all times.” That kind of helped me a lot, especially to establish the breaking point for me when I was like, OK, it’s time to get out of this.

In your earlier career, you did a lot of action movies. You’ve shifted to bring out this comedic side, as well as this thriller. What are you looking for in roles?

I’m on a tremendous ride, and I hate to sound like a postgame sports interview, but there’s no other way to put it. I’m in a real good situation where I just try to get on the projects that I really enjoy, that I’m passionate about. … So I’m just now taking that approach to all of entertainment, and I think it certainly is a wonderful chance to segue into some other stuff. It’s a lot different for me than in 2004. I’m fortunate enough to be in a little bit of a better spot. I can kind of be a little bit selective of what’s going on. I certainly don’t hold it against the WWE at all because they were trying to establish me as a character, not only in WWE programming but outside of programming. … We do a lot of programming on WWE, so it was kind of a little bit of oversaturation. And now to be involved with some really good projects, and some really wonderful people, both funny and intense … I think that’s the direction I see myself in, hopefully. Just to be able to read a script, be fascinated to put it on film, and hopefully contribute in any way I can.

Do you have issues getting people to look at you beyond just a wrestler?

I think the size has probably something to do with that perception. … I really am trying to make a good go of it, to try to change people in the entertainment industry’s opinion. We have a lot of wonderfully talented Superstars in the WWE. And not only that, but we just reach so many people. In times like this, when it comes to promoting a movie, that’s what we do best. We are certainly pros in the promotion game. For so long the approach has been that to succeed outside of sports entertainment, or outside of WWE, you must leave. And I really want to kind of help to change that, because I don’t know why in any shape or form you would want to shut off the global audience that loves us every single week. … I can compare it to being a successful reoccurring character on a TV show that goes 10 to 12 seasons. It’s very difficult to view George Costanza as anything other than George Costanza. … It takes projects, it takes those wild and crazy projects like “Trainwreck” or taking a chance on a thriller like “The Wall,” just literally two men on film for 90 minutes. You have to be a little bit more risky and you have to try to break that mold a little bit. And that’s a fun challenge though.

Can you tell me about your experience working with Aaron?

Aaron is a stud, flat-out. He’s amazing. His knowledge of the script, his dedication to his craft — he is on another level, one that I aspire to get to. You talk to any savvy person in the world of business and they’ll tell you to never be the smartest person in the room. I certainly was not when it came down to making a movie and being associated with him. And it was a pleasure to be in that position because he’s very good at what he does. It was wonderful to be able to watch him work.

Doug Liman has done some interesting movies. What was it like working with him?

Doug was great. I literally kind of put myself in his hands when I came in, still figuring all this out: Tell me what you want and I’ll do the best I can to give it to you. I like him. I like his efficiency. I like his vision. He can see the movie in his head — and I’m sure all directors can — but he’s very expressive about how he wants things done. He’s not afraid to take time when something needs time or move fast when he knows he has it. It really was a pleasure being able to see how he orchestrated all that and was able to capture such a wonderful film for literary pennies on the dollar in a matter of 14 days.

You recently got engaged at “WrestleMania 33” in April. Do you think we’ll get to see the nuptials on “Monday Night Raw”?

As a WWE fan myself and as an active part of the WWE universe, I have watched a lot of wrestling weddings and I know to steer completely clear of the WWE when it comes to actually saying the words “I do.” It always starts great. But then something goes haywire and I’m not going to take that chance. I took a huge gamble by proposing to Nicole [aka WWE Superstar Nikki Bella] at the grandest stage of them all. I was ready for 72,000 fans to chant the words “no” or “Cena sucks” or whatever. I’m so thankful for our WWE universe for appreciating a genuine moment that I just wanted to share with the people I consider my family. WWE is my home and they’re my family. But I couldn’t say the same if we were going to get married on “Raw” or “SmackDown.” I have a feeling something would go haywire.

You’re always so involved in charity. What are you working on now?

Doing a lot of stuff is awesome, but being able to give back while you do it is certainly the best. I continue to forge a wonderful relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They’re certainly top priority. I was very fortunate a while back to do a wonderful public service announcement for the Ad Council, which I believe sends a great message about patriotism. … Just to be able to continue to give the gift of hope to families and to children, parents and families who come to these WWE events, and it’s one of the many reasons they’re going to have to drag me kicking and screaming out of that ring. I’m sure I’ll overstay my welcome. But I’ll try not to be there for too long. It’s just a really good feeling.