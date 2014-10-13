‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and other DVD & Blu-ray highlights

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

The latest “X-Men” film takes the band of mutants into the future and into the past in this complicated but completely satisfying adventure. Don’t bother trying to get your head around the odd method of time travel, but Wolverine from a dystopian future is sent back in time to get Professor X and Magneto to work together to stop that chaos from happening. It’s a great film, and I can’t wait to see the next one in the franchise. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $49.99)



‘Mr. Peabody & Sherman’

The classic animated cartoon gets a 3-D update, taking the smart dog and kid on an adventure through time. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $36.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $48.99)



Also out:

‘Venus in Fur’ (DVD, $24.98)

‘Whitey: United States of America vs. James J. Bulger’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

TV on DVD

‘2 Broke Girls: The Complete Third Season’ (DVD, $38.99)

‘Dracula: Season One’ (DVD, $44.98; Blu-ray, $49.98)

‘Fargo: Season One’ (DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)

‘The Honorable Woman’ (DVD, $34.98)

‘Penny Dreadful: The Complete First Season’ (DVD, $42.99; Blu-ray, $48.99)

‘Robot Chicken: DC Comics Special 2: Villains in Paradise’ (DVD, $14.98)

‘Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion’ (DVD, $19.99)

‘Two and a Half Men: The Complete 11th Season’ (DVD, $38.99)