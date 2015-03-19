Zayn Malik leaves One Direction tour due to stress

Well, this is some “in-Zayn” news.

Actually, not laughing, because I’m currently crying.

Zayn Malik, 22, a member of One Direction, is leaving the band’s current tour due to “stress,” according to a representative for the band.

“Zayn has been signed off with stress and is flying back to the U.K. to recuperate,” a rep told Billboard on Thursday. “The band wish him well and will continue with their performances in Manila and Jakarta.”

Personally, if I had paid big money for one of those concerts, I would be furious ? and heartbroken. But I digress.

The news of his exit comes after tabloids showed Malik with a mystery girl that definitely is not his fiancée. Malik has outspokenly denied any wrongdoing, but it’s totally possible the drama has affected him, and is largely responsible for the stress in his life.

As of press, no member of the band had given a statement. However, the U.K.’s Mirror reported that Malik is hoping to rejoin the band on tour for their concert in South Africa.

Until then, One Directioners, stay strong and let us all pray.