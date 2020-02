She and her boyfriend, Jacob Pechenik, have been dating since mid-2014.

The “New Girl” is expecting a new little one.

Zooey Deschanel, star of the Fox comedy, is pregnant with her first child, her representative confirmed to People on Tuesday.

Deschanel, 34, and her boyfriend, Jacob Pechenik, 42, are expecting the baby to arrive in summer 2015. The pair have been dating since mid-2014, People reports.

There must baby fever in the Deschanel family right now: Deshanel’s sister, “Bones” star Emily, is pregnant with her second child with husband David Hornsby.