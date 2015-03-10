Derek Zoolander walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Blue Steel, Le Tigre, Ferrari and Magnum have all returned to the fashion world.

The formerly fictional model Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) walked the runway along famous friend Hansel (Owen Wilson) this morning in Valentino’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Derek wore a custom Night Butterflies brocade suit with hand-embroidered overcoat and black Creeper shoes followed by Hansel in a Silk Continent print Pajama suit with Double Cashmere overcoat and Open sneakers.

This was the duo’s first formal runway appearance in over a decade, though 2001’s “Zoolander” still remains a cult hit.

Tuesday’s runway strut was followed by an announcement that “Zoolander 2” is indeed happening, and will premiere in the U.S. on Feb. 12, 2016.

That means we have almost an entire year to get our outfits ready.