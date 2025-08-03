Earthquake! NYC experiences a Saturday night shakeup from New Jersey tremor

New York City felt all shook up from the ripple effects of a northern New Jersey earthquake that struck on Saturday night.

New York City felt all shook up from the ripple effects of a northern New Jersey earthquake that struck on Saturday night.

The 3.0 Richter scale tremor hit at about 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Hasbrouck Heights. It occurred about 10 km below the surface, and more than 8,000 reports of weak to light shaking were documented across the five boroughs and northern New Jersey, according to the US Geological Survey.

The USGS further reported that the quake appears to have occurred “as a result of faulting at shallow depths in the crust.”

The NYC Emergency Management department said on X (Twitter) that no major damage was reported from the tremor. On social media, people across the five boroughs reported hearing a boom and/or feeling minor trembling at around the time the Earth moved.

It is not unusual for northern New Jersey to experience earthquakes, and for New York City to feel the effects; a 4.8 tremor in April 2024 in the town of Tewksbury, about 37 miles west-southwest of the site of Saturday night’s quake, shook up the Big Apple in a big way. Some 27 aftershocks followed as a result of that incident.