Happy Marathon week! Check out these fitness events around NYC Get moving this week through dance fitness classes and more. Photo Credit: iStock By MEREDITH DELISO October 28, 2014 2:57 PM

WEDNESDAY Scare Your Butt Off Boot Camp and Halloween Party: Participate in a glute-focused workout, followed by treats and giveaways from local vendors. Costumes encouraged. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta UES, 1517 Third Ave. Info and registration: Eventbrite.com Shape Up NYC - Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-153 THURSDAY Marathon Training Party: Paragon Sports hosts a short run, followed by food, refreshments and prizes. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: Bit.ly/paragonruns Shape Up NYC -- Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388 Dance for Life: Clay Health Club + Spa hosts this three-hour dance-a-thon class, with all proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen. 5:30-8:30 pm, $30. 25 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-206-9200 FRIDAY Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Get fit through this full-body workout, which combines yoga, cardio and resistance training. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860 Central Park Marathon Tour: See highlights of race day, from where the runners enter the park to the finish line. Walk includes moderate inclines. 1-2:30 p.m., $10-$15. John Purroy Mitchel monument, 90th Street and Fifth Avenue. Info and RSVP: Centralparknyc.org SATURDAY Arm Balancing & Inversions: Kerry Armstrong leads a workshop in the fundamentals needed to practice challenging arm balances and inversions. 1:45-3:45 p.m., $45 (includes bonus class). Lyons Den Power Yoga, 279 Church St. Info and RSVP: lyonsdenpoweryoga.com 2XU & Runner's World Fun Run: Get a run in before the NYC Marathon, followed by food, refreshments and a VIP discount shopping experience at Paragon Sports. 8-10 a.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: bit.ly/paragonruns SUNDAY New York City Marathon: Cheer on the 50,000-plus runners who will be trekking 26.2 miles throughout the entire city. It may even inspire you to pound some pavement yourself. Course information: Tcsnycmarathon.org Post-Marathon Party: Lululemon Athletica hosts this post-run party, featuring free stretch stations and massages, food and drinks, a photo booth and more. 1-6 p.m., FREE. Info and RSVP: Lululemonpostparty.splashthat.com MONDAY EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Lean yoga poses and improve your flexibility and balance. For ages 15 and up. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674 TUESDAY Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388 EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cardio Fitness: This mid-level class offers a total-body workout through aerobics, squats, lunges, core training and stretching. 7-8:15 p.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St., Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864 Correction: An earlier version of this story listed Dance for Life as occurring on Wednesday. The event is on Thursday. By MEREDITH DELISO