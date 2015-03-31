WEDNESDAY

Ironstrength Outside: Outdoor class with Runner's World. 6:30-7:30 a.m. (meet at 6:20 a.m.), FREE. Delacorte Theater, Central Park. Info and registration: Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

THURSDAY

Meet-up with Studio Anya: A class in mind and body fitness. 5:30-6:45 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Eat Your Way Slim!: Christine Waltermyer shares recipes for dishes that will help you slim down. 7 p.m., starting at $30; 92Y, Lexington Avenue at 92nd Street. Info and tickets: 92y.org

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY

Scotland 10K Run: Don your tartan and running shoes for this annual New York Road Runners run through Central Park. 8 p.m., $25. West Drive near 62nd Street. Info and registration: Nyrr.org

Shape Up NYC -- Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Pronatal Fitness with Brittany Citron: Prenatal fitness class that uses the latest medical research and input from fitness experts and OB/GYNs. 9-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info and registration: Pronatalfitness.com

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

SUNDAY

Yoga Flow and Meditation: With Angelica Padilla. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

MONDAY

Shape Up NYC -- High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shake Out Mondays Run: Start the week with a 3-4 mile run led by Belly's Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

TUESDAY

cheerFIT Pep Rally: Workout that combines cardio with cheer-inspired exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: Cheerfittraining.com

Meditation and Hatha Yoga: Focus on your breathing, sound and mindfulness. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516