APRIL 2

EmblemHealth Live Healthy - Diabetes Care and Prevention: In this workshop, learn how to make smart food choices and exercises to help manage and prevent diabetes. 7-7:45 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

APRIL 3

Afrofusion Fitness Class: Dance movement, music and exercise combine to help improve respiratory functioning, strengthen cardiovascular muscles, release stress and increase circulation of healthy blood flow. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

EmblemHealth Live Healthy - Acutherapy: Learn acutheraphy techniques to use pressure points and breathing to improve circulation, alleviate stress and pain, and increase relaxation and stamina. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

APRIL 4

EmblemHealth Live Healthy - Community Yoga: Learn sequences of yoga movements and poses to improve balance and flexibility. All levels of yoga practice welcome, ages 15 years and older. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 866-444-3674

EmblemHealth Live Healthy - Zumba: This Latin-inspired, total-body workout combines aerobics and popular dance moves. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 866-444-3674

APRIL 5

Link Fitness Workout: Circuit training led by instructor Kimora Link. 10-10:45 a.m., FREE. Riverbank State Park outdoor track area, enter at 138th Street and Riverside Drive. Info and RSVP: 914-602-6990

Intro to Tai Chi and Qigong: See firsthand the healing benefits of tai chi, which is easy on the joints, helps reduce stress and can improve flexibility and balance. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

APRIL 6

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

APRIL 7

Introduction to the Alexander Technique: Demonstration with hands-on experience for those looking to learn more about the Alexander Technique and how it can benefit those looking for pain relief, skill improvement and an overall better quality of life. 7-8:30 p.m., FREE. ACAT, 39 W. 14th St., Suite 507. Info and RSVP: 212-633-2229

Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class that uses the Zumba formula with modified moves and pacing for active older people and those starting their fitness journey. 6-7 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

APRIL 8

Killer Stress: Is stress making your symptoms worse? Learn more at this workshop. 1:15-2:15 p.m., FREE. McBurney YMCA, Kuttner Room, 125 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-344-0740

Eating for Health: Discover how to eat right while still enjoy your meals, including tips for healthy eating on a budget and cooking demos. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Smoking Cessation Support: Learn how naturopathic and Oriental medicine such as acupuncture might help you quit smoking. Led by Dr. Anne Williams. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Inner Source Health Manhattan, 345 7th Ave., 16th Fl. Info and RSVP: 631-421-1848