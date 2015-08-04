Health calendar: Aug. 5-11 Get meditating at Bryant Park on Tuesday mornings. Photo Credit: Ziva Meditation By MEREDITH DELISO August 4, 2015 3:36 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email AUG. 5 New York Sports Club Heat Wave Promotion: Work out for free any time the temperature hits 90 degrees or above by referencing the promotion at the front desk (must be 18 or older). Now through Aug. 31. Multiple locations. Info: Mysportsclubs.com KIDtivity: Day of fitness classes, roller skating and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE. LeFrak Center at Lakeside, near the Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrance to Prospect Park. Info and RSVP: 718-965-8951 Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org HIIT: With Uplift Studios. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries Summer on the Hudson -- Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311 Yoga 216: As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park's Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events The Big Quiet: Mass meditation in support of North Brooklyn Farms. 7 p.m., $1-$10 (donation). Farm on Kent, 320 Kent Ave., Williamsburg. Info and registration: Bigquiet.splashthat.com Soca: Caribbean dance workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552 AUG. 6 KORE Circuit Training: As part of Classes on the Cobbles. 5:30 p.m., FREE. Gansevoort Plaza on Gansevoort Street between Hudson Street and Ninth Avenue. Info and RSVP: Meatpacking-district.com Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org Summer in the Square -- Sweathouse Workout: Cardio fitness class. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Union Square Park's North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com AUG. 7 Lunchtime Yoga: Led by Karen Shelly with live music from Tomek Regulski. Bring your own mat. 1-2 p.m., FREE. BRIC Arts, 647 Fulton St., Fort Greene. Info: Bricartsmedia.org Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: Cardio workout with Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org AUG. 8 Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000 Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242 Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311 AUG. 9 Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org AUG. 10 Barre Class: Presented by Barre3. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org Ironstrength: Boot camp with Dr. Jordan Metzl. 5:30-8 p.m. (workout starts at 6:30 p.m.), FREE. Info and RSVP (waitlist): Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar AUG. 11 Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Info: Thehighline.org Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Bryantpark.org Summer on the Hudson -- Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311 Provita Yoga: As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNew York/events Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Fusion: Interval training workout. 7:40-8:40 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710 By MEREDITH DELISO Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.