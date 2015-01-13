Health calendar: Jan. 14-20

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Shape Up NYC -- Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11-noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Wellthily Mindfulness Hour: Featuring a guided meditation by Deepak Chopra. 4:30-5:30 p.m., $65. Rooftop @ Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents.com

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

Refinery Rooftop Ride & Yoga: Led by Cyc Fitness instructors. In partnership with Wellthily. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., $35. Hatbox at Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents.com

SUNDAY

J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions Kids and Family Day: Featuring free giveaways from Dunlop, posters, autographs and a chance to beat the pro during this squash tournament. Noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., tickets starting at $40. Grand Central Terminal, 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue. Info and tickets: Tocsquash.com

Mama Chia Yoga: Class is accompanied by live music from DJ Lady Cherelle. Mats provided. 9:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: Athleta.net

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

Uplift Strength: Class led by Uplift instructor Jessica Mosher. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook. com/LoleNewYork/events