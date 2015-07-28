JULY 29

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

Zumba: With New York Health & Racquet Club. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets. Info: Flatirondistrict.nyc/summerseries

Summer on the Hudson -- Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring a mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Exceed Physical Culture Bootcamp: With Marianna Biribin. As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park's Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Shape Up NYC -- Capoeira: Brazilian art form combining dance, martial arts, music and acrobatics. 7-8:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

JULY 30

Summer in the Square -- Tabata Sculpt: With Tao Kawaii. 9-9:45 a.m., FREE. Union Square Park's North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

JULY 31

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Lunchtime Yoga: Led by Aditi Dhruv with live music from Eric Fraser. Bring your own mat. 1-2 p.m., FREE. BRIC Arts, 647 Fulton St., Fort Greene.eInfo: Bricartsmedia.org

Hip-hop Dance Aerobics: Dance-based cardio workout with Dodge YMCA. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 1

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

AUG. 2

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: Socratessculpturepark.org

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Zumba: With Dodge YMCA. 4:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

AUG. 3

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

AUG. 4

Bryant Park Yoga: Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer on the Hudson -- Pilates in the Park: Multilevel class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Hollywood Hino Boxing and Cardio: As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE.EPier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events