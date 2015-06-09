JUNE 10

Yoga Class: Led by Sacred Sounds Yoga. For all levels. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

KB Body Sculpting: With Katherine Grenier. As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Summer on the Hudson -- Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Sunset Yoga: Arrive early and bring a yoga mat or towel. 6:45-8 p.m., FREE. Abby's Lawn in Fort Tryon Park. Info: 212-795-1388

Kukuwa -- African Dance Workout: With Mark Morris Dance Group. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552

JUNE 11

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Lawn in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

House Dance Class: All-level outdoor dance class with a live DJ. 6-7:15 p.m., FREE. Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center, 63rd Street and Columbus Avenue. Info: Alvinailey.org

FitFest -- Adult Fitness Jamboree: Evening of spin, Zumba, yoga, meditation and more. 6-10 p.m., FREE. James J. Walker Park. Info and RSVP for spin bike or yoga mat: Fitfestjam.eventbrite.com

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow. Info: Bendandbloom.com

JUNE 12

KettleXFlow: Workout combining yoga and a light kettlebell. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-787-5602 or ashley_rodrigues@stores.gap.com

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Om is Where the Heart Is: Yoga class benefiting The New York Foundling. Bring a mat if you have one. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE (suggested donation $20). 27 Christopher St. Info and RSVP: events@nyfoundling.org

JUNE 13

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Shape Up NYC -- Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

JUNE 14

Summer on the Hudson -- Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga in the Park: With The Yoga Room. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Gantry Plaza Park, 474 48th Ave., Long Island City. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/TheYogaRoomFans/events

Yoga: Outdoor class for all levels. Sponsored by Lole. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Elizabeth Street Garden, 209 Elizabeth St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

JUNE 15

Abhaya Yoga: Yoga class that incorporates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Lawns. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

Broadway Dance: Workout set to show tunes designed to improve strength and flexibility. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Marina's High-nrg Fitness Live: Musical theater-based workout. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bunga's Den, 137 W. 14th St. Info: Marinashighnrgfitness.com

Shape Up NYC -- High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shake Out Mondays Run: Start the week with a 3-4 mile run led by Belly's Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lole Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Ballet Barre: Full-body workout based on ballet movements. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Lawns. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

JUNE 16

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

IntenSati: With Natalia Petrzela. As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Summer on the Hudson -- Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311