WEDNESDAY

Sunset Pilates with Body In Balance: Lou Cornacchia leads an intermediate Pilates mat class. Learn proper technique, core muscle strength, spinal alignment and shoulder stabilization. Open to ages 16 and older. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5, Joralemon Street at the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. Get fit and burn the calories away with upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St., 877-444-3674

THURSDAY

Summer in the Square -- CrossFit: Reebok hosts this 50-minute, heart-pumping class. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

FRIDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Bed Aerobics: Workout routine that combines deep stretches and muscle-toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat. 5-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SATURDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Kickboxing and Resistance Band Workout: A fun and challenging way to tone and strengthen muscles. 1-2 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SUNDAY

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. Get fit and burn the calories away with upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Senior Fitness Class: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

TUESDAY

Dance Cardio: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by Sadie Kurzban of 305 Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org