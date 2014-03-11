Health calendar: March 12-18 Yoga is one activity on this week's health calendar. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier March 11, 2014 2:15 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email MARCH 12 Hatha yoga: Hatha Yoga: Work to increase your attention, watchfulness and awareness through the motions of hatha yoga. 9 a.m., $15 donation. Ramakrishnananda Sakshi Yoga Center of Astoria, 20-29 38th St. Info: 888-474-1218 Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: This restorative wellness class is designed for chair sitting. Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help to reduce stress, gain clarity and promote relaxation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999 MARCH 13 West African Dance Class: Instructor Ndeye Gueye guides participants in a warm-up followed by choreography. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999 MARCH 14 Shape Up NYC -- Pilates: An introductory class to Pilates using the conditioning exercises to improve flexibility and strength. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400 Bed Aerobics: Work out while combining deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, strength and burn fat all while in bed. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999 Instructed Meditation: Start your day off with a guided meditation to help relax your mind for the day ahead. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE (donations encouraged). Jewish Community Center Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave. Info: 646-505-5716 MARCH 15 Cross-Training: This is a high-intensity class that combines functional exercises with cardio and strength in a motivating group environment. Geared towards seniors and adults. 1-2 p.m., FREE. Gertrude Ederle Recreation Center, 232 W. 60th St. Info: 212-397- 3159 MARCH 16 Candle-Lit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candle-lit room. 7-8 p.m and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642 MARCH 17 Low-Impact Zumba: Join a dance-fitness class that’s friendly and fun. It uses the Zumba formula, with modified moves and pacing for active older people and those starting their journey to achieve a fit and healthy lifestyle. 6-7 p.m., EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999 MARCH 18 Abs Workout: Exercise workout focusing on abs, especially strength training your core. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center at Poe Park, 2640 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516 SHARE Breast Cancer Support Group for Women of African, African-American & Caribbean Heritage: Listen, learn and express your feelings and experiences in a safe, confidential environment. Women at all stages of breast cancer welcome. 4-5:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999 Meditation Made Easy: Learn how to meditate and let go of the harmful effects of stress, worry and tension. 1-2 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info: 866-469-0999 Moving For Life: Use safe and uplifting movement to bring joy to women with breast cancer. 5:45-6:45 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999 Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.