WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Shape Up NYC -- Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

Kick Your Sugar Habit: Kimberly D'Arcy from Mom*Body*Stroll leads this workshop. 5:30-7 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info: 212-787-5602

THURSDAY

Diabetes Self Care: Mini health fair in partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital featuring diabetes-specific health screenings, information and referrals for adults ages 60s and up. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-760-9802

Pound with Joyce Wong of Crunch Gym: Full-body, cardio jam session. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

Cardio Sculpt with Ashley Whitson: Strength, cardio, core and flexibility training. 6:30-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

The Mark Jenkins Method: High-intensity workout including Pilates, calisthenics, sports drills and more. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY

FIT+LOVE Total Body Conditioning with Kevin Hanover: Series of conditioning, recovery and foam-rolling techniques. 8-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

Shape Up NYC -- Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

SUNDAY

Fit for Two with PROnatal Fitness: Pre/postnatal workout and workshop to maximize the benefits of exercise during and after pregnancy. 9-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

Couples Fitness with Brittany Ignas and Organic Avenue: Fun class featuring total body conditioning and partner yoga for couples or friends. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

Box & Bell: Part of BFX FIDI Preview Week. 6:45 p.m., FREE. 30 Broad St. RSVP: Eventbrite.com

MONDAY

Shape Up NYC -- High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shake Out Mondays Run: Start the week with a 3-4 mile run led by Belly's Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Zumba! With Laci Chisholm of Fit4 Dance: Dance-fitness program. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

TUESDAY

Meditation and Hatha Yoga: Focus on your breathing, sound and mindfulness. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Meet-up with Studio Anya: A class in mind and body fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

"Dr. Jordan Metzl's Running Strong" Book Launch Party: Featuring snacks from Juice Press and KIND Snacks and giveaways. 6:30-8:30 p.m., FREE. Harman Flagship Store, 527 Madison Ave. RSVP: Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar

Matcha Meditation: An urban retreat featuring matcha and guided meditation. 7-8 p.m., $20. The Shinnyo Center for Meditation and Well-being, 19 W. 36th St. Info and registration: Shinnyocenternyc.org/workshops