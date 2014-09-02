WEDNESDAY

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook .com/LoleNewYork

Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports .com/trainwithus

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Get fit through this full-body workout, which combines yoga, cardio and resistance training. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Morning Fitness: Start the day with walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fort Tryon Park, Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine's Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318-4000

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Open House: Check out the JCC Manhattan's health and wellness programming, including yoga, indoor cycling, meditation and more. 1-5 p.m., FREE. 334 Amsterdam Ave. Info and schedule: jccmanhat tan.org/open-house

MONDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports .com/trainwithus

Pilates with "Pilates on Fifth": Former Radio City Rockettes Kimberly and Katherine Corp lead the class. Limited number of mats provided. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park's Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. Info: 212-768-4242

TUESDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Open House: Check out the JCC Manhattan's health and wellness programming, including Zumba, yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, meditation and more. 5:30-10 p.m., FREE. 334 Amsterdam Ave. Info and schedule: jccmanhattan.org/ open-house