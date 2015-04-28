APRIL 29

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Ironstrength: Strength class with hill running and plyometrics led by Dr. Jordan Metzl. 6:30-7:30 a.m., FREE. Delacorte Theater, Central Park. Info and registration: Drjordanmetzl.com /calendar

APRIL 30

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Ailey Barre: Get the classic "Ailey body" at this barre class, designed to develop long, lean muscles. 6-7 p.m., $18.50. Ailey Extension, 405 W. 55th St. Info and registration: Alvinailey.org

Mark Jenkins Method 360 Workout: Combining meditation with a specialized glycogen depletion workout. 8-10 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-929-0512

MAY 1

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength and toning exercises. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

MAY 2

HIIT IT! with Daphnie Yang: Special mother/daughter class. 8-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-929-0512

Mother-Daughter Mother's Day Yoga: Celebrate mom with this special class. 9 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 216 Columbus Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-787- 5602 or ashley_rodrigues@stores.gap.com

8th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS: Benefitting the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter. 10:30 a.m., donation based. Hudson River Park's Pier 45, Christopher Street and the West Side Highway. Info and registration: Alswalks.org

Mother's Day Yoga with Carri Urranga: Class followed by a free massage and special treats for moms. 11:30 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-249-2072

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

MAY 3

Summer on the Hudson -- Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Well + Good Sweat Series -- Core Fusion Cardio Extreme: With Exhale instructor Bergen Wheeler. Come early to ensure your spot. 8:30-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info : 212-929-0512

Yoga Flow and Meditation with Angelica Padilla for Mother's Day: Followed by refreshments and special gifts for moms. 10 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-249-2072

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

MAY 4

Broadway Dance: Workout set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5, 335 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Shape Up NYC -- High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shake Out Mondays Run: A 3-4 mile run led by Belly's Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Xtend Barre Mother's Day promotions: Bring your mother or daughter for free through May 10. Plus, new moms can take their first Babies on Board class for free the entire month of May. 147 Remsen St., Brooklyn Heights. Info: Xtendbarre.com

MAY 5

Pilates Meet-Up: With Body Tonic Pilates Gymnasium. First-come basis. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events