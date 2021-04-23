NYC-run COVID-19 vaccine sites open for walk-ins ages 16 and up

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Step right up and get your vaccine!

City-run COVID-19 vaccination sites are open for walk-in appointments to all age groups, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

“We want to get everyone in who hasn’t been vaccinated yet, we want to make it simple, we want to encourage people,” Hizzoner said at his April 23 press briefing. “Let’s face it, convenience matters to New Yorkers, we’re getting busier and busier again, life in this city is coming back including the fact that we’re the busiest place in the whole country.

New Yorkers can walk into the city-operated sites for their jab for Pfizer, which is available to those 16 or older, or Moderna, which is open to those 18 or older, de Blasio said at his Friday daily press briefing.

The move comes as more than 6 million total doses of the vaccine have been administered citywide, according to city health data. Some 3,315,616 New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose and 2,195,344 have been fully vaccinated.

De Blasio also called on federally-run sites and private healthcare providers to follow suit, saying the city’s previous pilot of allowing walk-ins for older New Yorkers worked well.

“We saw really good results, a lot of people said it was the reason they came and got vaccinated, that was a lot simpler for them,” he saw.

Previously, walk-in appointments were only available to New Yorkers who are 50 and older at city sites and Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced that state-run sites available for walk-ins aged 60 or older as of Friday.

To find a city vaccination site you can visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX-4-NYC.