Health Department to start annual ‘war on mosquitoes’ by spraying outer borough marsh lands this week

It’s that time of year again – the city Health Department is having its first aerial larviciding treatment of the season to marshes and wetland areas in the outer boroughs of New York City.

From 6 a.m. on July 8 to 8 p.m. July 10, a Health Department helicopter will treat nonresidential wetlands in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island to rid the area of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile virus. The Health Department will use environmentally friendly larvicides to kill young mosquitoes before they grow into adults.

In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be rescheduled to from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15 during the same hours.

“While we hope everyone is getting outside and carefully enjoying the summer season during the ongoing public health emergency, we want to ensure that everyone remains safe from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “Aerial larviciding is a safe and effective way to do just that.”

In the Bronx, the Health Department will focus on Pelham Bay Park North, in marsh areas bounded by Amtrak Railroad to the east; New England Thruway to the north; and the Hutchinson River to the west and south; as well as Pelham Bay Park South, in marsh areas bounded by Pelham Bay Parkway and Hutchinson River to the south and east; and Erskine Place to the north and west. Brooklyn areas that will be sprayed include Marine Park, in marsh areas bounded by Flatbush Avenue to the east; Avenue U to the north; Gerritsen Avenue to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south; and Fresh Creek Basin, in marsh areas bounded by Louisiana Avenue to the east; Stanley Avenue to the north; East 108th Street to the west; and Belt Parkway to the south.

The following areas will be sprayed in Queens:

Alley Pond Park: Marsh areas bounded by Douglaston Parkway and 240th Street to the east; Northern Boulevard to the north; Cross Island Parkway and East Hampton Boulevard to the west; and Grand Central Parkway to the south.

College Point/Linden Hill: Marsh areas at the abandoned Flushing airport bounded by Whitestone Expressway to the east; 20th Avenue to the north; 130th Avenue and Ulmer Street to the west; and Ulmer Street and 28th Street to the south.

Dubos Point and Edgemere Park: Marsh areas bounded by Norton Basin to the east; Mott Point to the north; Grass Hassock Channel to the west; and Beach 65th Street, De Costa Avenue and Almeda Avenue to the south.

Brookville Park: Marsh areas bounded by Huxley Street to the east; 149th Avenue (to 225th Street), 148th Avenue (to 230th Street) and 147th Avenue (to 235th Street) to the north; 150th Road to the west; and Rockaway Boulevard to the south; and

Kissena Park: Marsh areas bounded by 164th Street to the east; Oak Avenue and Rose Avenue to the north; and Kissena Boulevard to the west; and Booth Memorial Avenue to the south.

Staten Island will be sprayed in these areas:

Goethals North: Marsh areas bounded by South Avenue to the east; former North Shore Railroad to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Staten Island Expressway to the south.

Corporate Park North: Marsh areas bound by Graham Avenue and Felton Street to the east; Goethals Road North to the north; Gulf Avenue to the west; and Teleport Drive and Edward Curry Avenue to the south.

Fairview Park: Marsh areas bounded by Veterans Road W to the east; Englewood Avenue to the north; Arthur Kill Road to the west; and Bricktown Way, Veterans Road W to the south.

Saw Mill Marsh North: Marsh areas bounded by Chelsea Road to the east; River Road to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Sawmill Creek to the south.

Saw Mill Marsh: Marsh areas bounded by South Avenue to the east; Edward Curry Avenue, Chelsea Road and River Road to the north; Pralls River to the west; Meredith Avenue, Chelsea Road and South Avenue to the south.

Corporate Park: Marsh areas bounded by south Avenue to the east and south; Edward Curry Avenue to the north; and Chelsea Road and Bloomfield Avenue to the west.

Chelsea East: Marsh areas bounded by Victory Boulevard to the east; South Avenue and Travis Avenue to the north; Chelsea Road to the west; and Meredith Avenue to the south.

Chelsea: Marsh areas bounded by Victory Boulevard to the east; Meredith Avenue, Chelsea Road, South Avenue, and Travis Avenue to the north; Arthur Kill Channel to the west; and Wild Avenue and Victory Boulevard to the south.

Fresh Kills: Marsh areas bounded by Richmond Avenue to the east; Main Creek to the north; West Shore Expressway to the west; and Arthur Kill Road to the south.

La Tourette: Marsh areas bounded by Richmond Hill Road to the east; Forest Hill Road to the north; Richmond Avenue to the west; and Arthur Kill Road to the south.

Port Mobile: Marsh and wetland areas bounded by Arthur Kill Road to the east; Arthur Kill Channel to the north and the west; and Outerbidge Crossing to the south.

Wolfes Pond Park: Marsh areas bounded by Luten Avenue, Cornelia Avenue and Chisholm Street to the east; Staten Island Railway to the north; Holton Avenue to the west; and Boardwalk Avenue to the south.

Blue Heron Park: Marsh areas bounded by Barclay Avenue to the east;; Amboy Road to the north; Arbutus Avenue to the west; and Hylan Boulevard to the south.

South Beach: Marsh areas bounded by Quintard Street and Sand Lane to the east; Mason Avenue to the north; Seaview Avenue to the west; and Father Capodanno Boulevard to the south; and

Old Town: Marsh areas bounded by Naughton Avenue and Seaview Avenue to the east; Zoe Street to the north; Stobe Avenue, Rowan Avenue and Graham Boulevard to the west; and, Father Capodanno Boulevard to the south.

The Health Department is reminding New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.