New York nonprofit celebrates 20th anniversary with goal to give more kids a good night's sleep | amNewYork

New York-based national nonprofit, Pajama Program, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an ambitious goal to provide One Million Good Nights to children in adverse situations.

The One Million Good Nights campaign will positively impact the lives of one million children by providing them and their caregivers with bedtime tools, sleep awareness information and caring connections.

Through partnerships with Carter’s, Inc. and Scholastic Book Clubs, Pajama Program’s One Million Good Nights campaign will deliver new pajamas and books to one million children facing adversity and will provide their caregivers with access to sleep health education programs and community engagement events.

Pajama Program believes “Good Nights Are Good Days.” When children have a healthy bedtime routine and sleep well, they are protected against illness, experience less anxiety and have built-up resilience for daytime events.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to add to the day-to-day struggles and worries of many families caring for children, Pajama Program’s One Million Good Nights campaign is more important now than ever.

“Since its inception in 2001, Pajama Program has collaborated with a wide variety of corporate and community partners to deliver Good Nights for Good Days and help children thrive. With the increased stress that COVID-19 has placed on children, parents and caregivers, it is imperative to honor our 20th year with a robust call to action in order to amplify our work and meet increased needs,” said Jamie Dyce, Pajama Program’s Executive Director.

It is through the continuous support from Pajama Program’s lead partners, Carter’s and Scholastic Book Clubs, that the organization reaches and impacts so many children. Over the past 11 years, Carter’s, Inc. has raised over $12 million to provide Good Nights for Good Days. Scholastic Book Clubs has supported Pajama Program since 2007, donating over 1.25 million books to children in need.

“The continuous support of lead partners, Carter’s and Scholastic Book Clubs, has greatly expanded our reach over the years. We look forward to extending our impact through One Million Good Nights with the support of additional partners,” Dyce said.

From March 9 through 16, Scholastic Book Clubs will host a campaign to engage students, teachers and parents. During this time, The Napping House by Caldecott Medal winner Audrey Wood will be available for purchase for $1. Scholastic Book Clubs will match each purchase made during the campaign with a book donation to Pajama Program.

Throughout 2021, Pajama Program will host additional national, local and virtual events to raise funds and awareness for their ambitious One Million Good Nights goal including Pajama Program’s 20th Anniversary Virtual Gala on May 6 and the National Pajama Walk on October 2. Custom highlight month sponsorships, virtual employee volunteer engagements, the PajamaTALK guest speaker series and the book launches for Sweet Dreams Ahead and Time for Bed by bestselling children’s author, Tish Rabe, will also be on Pajama Program’s events calendar this year.

For more information on Pajama Program’s One Million Good Nights campaign and for the organization’s full calendar of events and sponsorship opportunities, visit pajamaprogram.org/one-million/.