NYU Langone expands its reach with new Greenwich Village outpatient center

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of the largest health care providers in New York has officially opened its new outpatient center near Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village.

NYU Langone Medical Associates – Washington Square began a phased opening on July 16. The outpatient center at 555 LaGuardia Place, a short distance from the main NYU campus, provides services for adults and children in areas such as allergy and immunology, cardiology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

“This new practice brings NYU Langone’s comprehensive, quality care to Greenwich Village, in one convenient location,” said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. “While we continue to expand access to our services throughout the region, we have a strong connection to this neighborhood in particular—the home of NYU’s Manhattan campus.”

The Washington Square facility includes 26 exam rooms and a dedicated pediatric floor — affiliated with the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone — within the 10,000 square foot campus. The pediatric floor offers services six days a week, including sick-visit appointment hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

One of the main practitioners based at the new outpatient center is Dr. Matthew J. Lane, a board-certified internal medicine specialist. His services include preventive care, vaccinations and annual physicals.

Over the months ahead, NYU Langone Medical Associates – Washington Square will also add other specialists in family medicine, gynecology and pediatric neurology.

As the city continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Rubin cautioned that all services at the new care facility are being phased in to ease possible crowding, with social distancing and other hygienic measures in place to keep patients and staff safe.

“As we grow the center, we are mindful that we are doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic and there may be some concerns from the community about accessing care at this time,” Rubin added. “Our patients’ and staff’s wellbeing is always our top priority, and we are taking extraordinary precautions to ensure a safe environment and the highest level of care.”

For more information about NYU Langone Medical Associates – Washington Square, visit their website or call 212-460-5622.