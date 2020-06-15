St. John’s Episcopal Hospital welcomes patients back for in-person medical care

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Safety measures have been put in place at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, its Emergency Room, and its outpatient primary and specialty care sites to ensure the wellbeing of patients who want to see their health care provider in-person. St. John’s outpatient primary and specialty care sites located throughout the peninsula, and the hospital’s emergency department are open and community members should not delay in getting the in-person medical care they need.

The hospital and its community practices have enacted several safety measures including:

Providing each patient and medical staff with appropriate personal protective equipment

Practicing social distancing

Prescreening sick patients over the phone

Using separate entrances and exits for those who are sick when appropriate

Swabbing sick patients in parking lots when appropriate

Thoroughly disinfecting medical offices and medical equipment

Separating patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients in the Emergency Room

Providing COVID-19 testing to patients prior to performing elective surgeries

“We are committed to providing our patients with extraordinary care while maintaining the highest level of safety and sanitization at the hospital and our outpatient medical sites,” said Karen Gleason, MBA, RN, CPXP, OCN, Chief Quality Officer.

Medical services, locations, and appointment scheduling information are as follows:

327 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway

Services: Gynecologic Oncology; Maternal Fetal Medicine; Ob-Gyn

To schedule an appointment call (718) 869-7382

327 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway

Services: Audiology; Dermatology; Endocrinology; Gastroenterology; Gynecology; Hematology/Oncology; Infectious Disease; Nephrology; Neurology; Oncology; Orthopedics; Podiatry; Pulmonary; Urology

To schedule an appointment call (718) 869-7690

327 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway

Services: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy; Wound Care

To schedule an appointment call (718) 869-8306



327 Beach 19th Street, Far Rockaway

Services: Emergency Department

No appointment needed. Walk-in for emergency care.

495 Beach 20th Street, Far Rockaway

Services: Adult Medicine; General Pediatrics; Obstetrics; Pediatric Neonatal; Pediatric Pulmonary; Pediatric Endocrinology; Pediatric Neurology; Pediatric Nutrition

To schedule an appointment call (347) 619-5950

431 Beach 129th Street, Belle Harbor

Services: Adult Medicine, Dermatology

To schedule an appointment call (718) 318-3434

275 Rockaway Turnpike, Lawrence

Services: Adult Medicine; Cardiology; Colorectal Surgery; General Surgery; Vascular Surgery

To schedule an appointment call (516) 400-9302