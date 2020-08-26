Three New York City healthcare facilities to be honored at ‘Healthcare Heroes’ virtual event this fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Oct. 7, Schneps Media, in conjunction with amNewYork Metro and the Long Island Press, will be paying tribute to those front-line workers who give so much to keep us all healthy and safe.

The 2020 Healthcare Heroes will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. that day.

Three medical institutions in particular will be recognized for their ongoing achievements in medicine, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic: NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, which will take home the award for Best Hospital, Mount Sinai West, winner of Best Maternity Ward, and CityMD East 37th Urgent Care, winner of Best Urgent Care.

Over the next few weeks amNY Metro will be focusing more closely on these Healthcare Heroes and how they’ve touched lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.

Best Hospital

This year’s winner for Best Hospital is NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. The hospital has proven time and time again that they provide top-notch care for those in need, regardless of the reason that brings them to the hospital in the first place.

The staff at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. Their doctors and nurses are committed to keeping the hospital safe by adhering to precautions that were put in place as a result of the pandemic.

The hospital worked to create a reliable diagnostic testing program to identify patients and healthcare workers who had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as the pandemic was at its height. The new range of tests were able to accurately diagnose the coronavirus, while simultaneously expanding the operations and hours of pathology laboratories to handle an influx of patient samples.

Since the program launched on March 11, the laboratories analyzed 300 clinical samples a day, in addition to conducting non-COVID related tests. Around seven weeks later, those same laboratories can process up to 2,000 COVID samples daily and have since become operational 24 hours a day.

The staff at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center has taken immense care of their COVID-19 patients, with many doctors and nurses putting their personal plans on hold in order to fight coronavirus. Even doctors and nurses who were exposed to and came down with coronavirus focused on healing so they could get back on the front lines to help as many patients as they could. The unbelievable staff at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center came together for over 150 days to test, treat and care for patients that were exposed to COVID-19 with the warmth and courage to get through this troubling time.

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center is located at 525 E 68th Street. The hospital can be reached at 212-746-5454 or you can visit www.nyp.org for more information.

Best Maternity Ward

If you’re expecting a child, Mount Sinai West’s maternity ward will make sure that you have a safe and healthy delivery. The skilled team at Mount Sinai West has been trained to handle any situation to ensure that you and your baby are well cared for before, during and after delivery, making it this year’s winner for Best Maternity Ward in the 2020 Healthcare Heroes awards.

New Yorkers from the city and beyond have been satisfied by the services offered by Mount Sinai West for years.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Sinai West prepared their team accordingly to keep patients safe from coronavirus. The Center for Advanced Medical Simulation at Mount Sinai West (CAMS) conducted two-hour sessions to prepare 136 registered nurses to take care of COVID-19 patients who are on mechanical ventilators after being transferred from intensive care.

The Mount Sinai Hospital system also started a first-of-its-kind Center for Post-COVID Care for patients recovering from the virus as they transition from hospital to home. Patients are screened before their visit, and hospital staff are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital’s first COVID-19 patient was discharged 53 days after he was admitted.

In the Mount Sinai West maternity ward, many new measures were taken to ensure the health and safety of mothers and babies, not just during delivery but also during prenatal appointments prior to giving birth. The hospital has been sanitizing surfaces multiple times a day as people come in contact with them and have extensive cleaning precautions in the hospital and in the outpatient areas.

At Mount Sinai West, they encourage having your birthing partner in the room with you to get through the birthing process, and partners are allowed on the postpartum floor. The partners (and doulas, should you want one) will be tested prior to the birth. The floors for labor and postpartum are isolated from the rest of the hospital, ensuring maximum safety for patients and their partners.

Mount Sinai West is located at 1000 10th Avenue. The ward can be reached at 212-523-4000 or you can visit www.mountsinai.org for more information.

Best Urgent Care

The 2020 Healthcare Hero award for Best Urgent Care is going to CityMD East 37th Urgent Care. This branch of CityMD has been committed to serving and healing New York City since the branch first opened. If you’re feeling under the weather and are in need of a rapid test for illnesses, or are in need of vaccinations, x-rays or a physical exam, the trusted team at CityMD East 37th Urgent Care will ensure that you are getting the best care possible.

The team at CityMD East 37th takes time with each patient to make sure that they are heard and that their concerns are understood by the doctors. After your appointment, CityMD East 37th makes it easy to access test results online and will also follow up with you for aftercare to see how you are recovering following your visit should you want it. The branch also offers pediatric care, so your children will also receive the best care possible.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CityMD has been committed to making testing for the virus and COVID-19 antibodies a quick and painless experience for all of their patients. Fees and co-pays for COVID-19 testing are continuing to be waived, so those who come to CityMD for a test will not have to worry about breaking the bank when they go to get checked out.

The CityMD system also has been offering two tracks for medical clearance for New York City’s workers who are going back to into the field following quarantine: test based, where patients who need to be tested for COVID-19 can receive a nasal or antibody test, or non-test based, which offers and evaluation and clearance note if the employee meets the following CDC criteria to return to work after a COVID-19. CityMD also offers virtual care for those who cannot leave their home or do not wish to go to the office in person.

CityMD East 37th Urgent Care is located at 561 3rd Avenue. They can be reached at 212-729-4668 or you can visit their website at www.citymd.com.

If you know someone who is a “Healthcare Hero,” nominate him or her by emailing the name/company, phone number and email to events@schnepsmedia.com, or by calling 718-260-4581.