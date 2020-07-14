Looking to stay fit? Here are two simple ways to stay healthy this summer in New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We’re entering the dog days of summer in New York City, which is usually difficult enough to contend with whether it be the oppressive heat, the uptick in tourists, or the pungent scents that hover over the Big Apple.

Now, given these uncertain times, being able to comfortably get outdoors as much or utilize gyms — which remain closed amidst the pandemic — has forced many to convert their homes into gymnasiums and wellness centers to stay healthy during the summer.

It’s no easy task, especially when most of us have to share spaces with families and friends, but we at amNewYork Metro are here to help.

Here are two simple tips to stay healthy this summer:

Be sure to move

It’s safe to stay inside during these unprecedented times, but that isn’t an excuse to sit on the couch, eat, and watch Netflix all day.

Even the smallest spaces in your home can be transformed into a pseudo-gym where you can use anything from weights, resistance bands, furniture, or even your body weight to get a good workout in.

Create a schedule addressing a region of your body for each day, get online, and find out workouts that will help keep you feeling good this summer.

For example, a schedule could look like:

Monday: Chest

Tuesday: Back

Wednesday: Biceps/Triceps

Thursday: Off

Friday: Legs

Saturday: Shoulders

Sunday: Off

It doesn’t hurt to do some ab workouts every day, too.

Don’t fret if you don’t own weights, which gives exercisers an easy and obvious way to get in a good pump every day.

Resistance bands can be found for much cheaper online. All you need is a door a few feet of space and some creativity and you’ll be able to get a great workout in.

Not a good fit either? Then use your own body as resistance.

Exercises ranging from pushups (chest), pull-ups (back), dips (biceps/triceps), and squats (legs) are a great way to stay active and feel the burn all at the same time.

If you’re not into the working out or lifting scene, get outside and get some cardio in. Try to walk at least 10,000 steps per day, whether that’s in the form of a leisurely stroll around town or the park or a more-taxing jog.

You’ll be amazed at how much better you feel when you get moving.

Just be sure to wear a mask when necessary.

Prioritize mental health

These are trying times and we can often feel alone or isolated when forced to quarantine or stay away from the ones we love.

Whether it’s picking up the phone to call a family member or a mental health professional, talking about the things that are taking a toll on us will not only get things off your chest, but it opens the door to find solutions on how to cope with nagging problems.

Ensuring that you are moving forward to improve your mental health will create a ripple effect of other good choices to help you get through this summer on a high note.