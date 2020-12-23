Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright gives the gift of giving to New York City children in need | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This year Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright has given the gift of giving this holiday season.

With all the issues 2020 has wrought, including food insecurity and the housing crisis, holiday gifts are the last things on many families’ minds this December, leaving many children without presents under the tree. Seawright hopes to ensure that parents have the opportunity to give their little ones gifts to unwrap and a brighter, better pathway leading into the coming year.

Hoisting several bags brimming with toys and games, the Assembly Member dropped off dozens of gifts at the Stanley Isaacs Neighborhood Center at 415 E 93rd St on Dec. 22. This is the second donation for Seawright after also distributing toys last Tuesday to the New York Center for Children at E. 70 and 1st Ave, an organization that serves victims of child abuse.

“It’s important for everyone to stand up and support our neighbors, our friends, our constituents, and our community. What better time than during a national pandemic at the holiday season when so many people have lost their jobs, lost their housing to step up and be kind and be generous so that folks can have a wonderful holiday season despite the pandemic that we’re in right now,” Assemblymember Seawright told amNewYork Metro.

The gifts were given away to those in need during a special event the following day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stanley Isaacs Neighborhood Center, a non-profit organization that works to aid underserved youth from low-income families, out-of-school youth, and others. This giveaway was hosted by Saundrea Coleman who took the time to express her thanks to Seawright for supporting the local south during this difficult time and bringing normalcy to their children.

“She’s a dynamic woman who is very involved with the community board I serve on, and just been present in our community and open to us if we need anything. We really appreciate that she came to bring toys out to our kids,” Coleman said.

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright reiterated the importance of supporting one another, especially those in need, during this time and her hope for a much brighter 2021 one with the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine reaching New York.

“I want to thank everyone who participated during this holiday season. Acts of kindness and generosity are what is needed here today,” Seawright said.