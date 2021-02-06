Here's how you can celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year in NYC virtually | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Brooke Thompson

The Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of new beginnings and spending time with the family. The festival normally features a parade, colorful fireworks, dance performances, and delicious cuisine. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the event has been moved online, so everyone can celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year in NYC from the safety of their home.

If you and your family want to participate in the Lunar New Year this year, here is a roundup of some places hosting virtual events. The events feature live performances, puppet shows, food demonstrations, and even crafts. Most require you to RSVP, so register today to participate in the Lunar New Year.

Fun Activities to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in NYC

1) Lunar New Year Festival at the Met

The Met is celebrating the Year of the Ox with their virtual, Lunar New Year Festival. The event will be an all-day affair, featuring virtual performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Learn how to do the lion dance for a prosperous New Year or watch dancers from The New York Korean Performing Arts Center put on a performance. Children will learn how to make confetti poppers, design their own zodiac animal charm, or create a fierce dragon puppet.

This free, online event will all be prerecorded and will be available to view on The Met website, Friday, February 12.

2) Club CMA: Free Fridays with Raquel: Lunar New Year

If you have a little one that has a creative streak, they will love this event. Every Friday, the CMA hosts Free Fridays with Raquel. On February 12, this free, virtual event celebrates the Lunar New Year with a fun craft. Inspired by the work of Lu Zhang, children will be creating their own sculptures to commemorate the new year.

This event is from 1 pm to 1:30 pm and geared for ages 5 years and older. Register through the CMA website to get a Zoom link. Materials to participate in the event are listed on the website.

3) Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar

The Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar will be hosting a virtual Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Festivities include a hand puppet show by Chinese Theatre Works, traditional folk dancing performed by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, and the Queens Night Market will demonstrate how to prepare classic Lunar New Year dishes.

This event requires an RSVP, which you can do through their website. The Lunar New Year Festival will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

4) Chinese New Year Family Festival

The Chinese Institute is hosting a virtual New Year Celebration. Families will enjoy this interactive event where they can watch live performances, enjoy making dumplings, and paint lanterns. Download a free, Chinese New Year activity pack Friday, February 12, so you can enjoy the event at home.

The Chinese New Year Family Festival will begin at 11 am on Saturday, Friday 13. Register through their website to reserve your spot for this fun event!

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.