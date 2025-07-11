Quantcast
Immigration

PHOTOS: Advocacy groups hold silent vigils outside Lower Manhattan courthouse amid ICE detainments

_DSC7400
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As ICE agents continue to detain immigrants in New York City, advocacy groups are looking for hope.

On July 10, the New Sanctuary Coalition led a Jericho Walk, a silent vigil paired with prayer, outside of 26 Federal Plaza in an effort to raise awareness for immigrants and social injustice. 

The group was holding out hope for New York’s immigrant community, especially as there were immigrants who became American citizens on this day.

The Jericho walk, led by Pastor Fabian Arias, passes Federal Plaza on July 10.
The Jericho walk, led by Pastor Fabian Arias, passes Federal Plaza on July 10.
At the same location, the advocacy group Rise and Resist held a silent protest to denounce the Trump administration. The group called for a national day of marching through the streets for immigrants’ rights.

“It’s my responsibility to protest in whatever way I can against the Trump instruction. He is the most inept president,” said Rise and Resist member Barry Goosner. “He’s a clown. He’s a brut.”

Rise and Resist brought a block of ICE.
A family dresses to the 9's to impress a judge ahead of dad's asylum case.
A ICE Agent takes a man in for questioning on July 10.
