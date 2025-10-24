Comptroller Brad Lander returns to Federal Plaza days after Chinatown ICE raid

City Comptroller Brad Lander made a surprise appearance at Federal Plaza on Friday, just days after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided Chinatown’s Canal Street.

On Oct. 24, activity at 26 Federal Plaza was calm with no arrests being made. Several religious leaders and court observers were seen escorting migrants through the halls past ICE agents, either to a court hearing or to an elevator to exit the building.

The comptroller told the press that he had previously observed a person getting detained and ultimately came back because he wanted to “keep bearing witness.” Lander was seen protesting outside Federal Plaza following Tuesday’s Chinatown ICE raid, condemning the move.

“Street vendors are not a national security threat; they’re a big part of what makes New York City, New York City. There is no excuse for sending military style vehicles and a national law enforcement response for street vendors,” Lander said. “What we need to all be doing is show up to say ICE out of New York.”

Chinatown’s ICE raid resulted in 13 people being detained, four of whom were American citizens. Several city officials, including the candidates running for New York City mayor in the upcoming election, fumed and spoke out against the raid.

“The NYPD, the NYS Police and other New York law enforcement agencies must protect New Yorkers from the violent actions of ICE officers and other federal officers. If an ICE officer assaults a New Yorker, that officer must be arrested and prosecuted by state

and local authorities,” said State Senator Julia Salazar, Chair of the Committee on Crime Victims, Crime and Correction, in a statement. “Assaulting someone is a crime in New York State. It is no less a crime because the violent attack is undertaken by a law enforcement officer, whether that is a correction officer, an NYPD officer, or a federal officer. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins recently made clear that if federal officers engage in unlawful excessive force in San Francisco, local authorities can and will arrest them. I call on New York’s law enforcement and political

leaders to publicly make the same commitment to uphold the law. New Yorkers have the right to expect our law enforcement officers to enforce the law.”

Additional reporting by Dean Moses and Emily Davenport.