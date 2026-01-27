A test of faith: East Village church prays for justice as ICE bond hearing decides fate of detained parishioner

Congregants of the East Village’s Middle Collegiate Church embrace in tears as they learn the results of an ICE bond hearing for Allan Dabrio Marrero.

Congregants of the East Village’s Middle Collegiate Church pushed chairs together in the center of a conference on the upper floor of 50 East 7th St. Stepping foot inside, wearing puffy winter coats and woolly hats, they gathered in the glow of a television mounted to the wall.

The dozen or so people were nervous, but they put their faith in God and an attorney from Make the Road New York for the sake of two of their own: Allan Dabrio Marrero and his husband, Matthew Marrero.

Tuesday was Allan Dabrio Marrero’s bail hearing in a Mississippi courtroom; he had been in ICE detention since November. Matthew Marrero witnessed the emotional detainment inside of 26 Federal Plaza on Nov. 24. The pair had been attending what they thought would be a joyous Green Card appointment that would cement their life together; instead, it turned into a nightmare when the Marreros were separated by ICE, and Allan was transferred from facility to facility.

After months of fighting for his husband’s freedom, Matthew Marrero flew to the Magnolia State on Jan. 27 for Allan’s bond hearing. Back in New York, members of the church prepared to join the hearing virtually — but first they prayed.

“God, we are calling on your power right now for this judge to do the right thing, for this judge to grant justice in this case. For this judge to grant Allan bond,” Rev. Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft said as they bowed their heads in a solemn plea to a higher power.

As the hearing approached, the church learned that they would not be permitted to witness the judge’s decision, so they waited together. The seconds and minutes ticked by, and they silently prepared for what news might come.

After a few tense moments, Reverend Ashcraft received a FaceTime call from Matthew Marrero and his attorney, Alex Rizio. The news was good: Matthew revealed that his husband would be set free.

According to Matthew Marrero, the judge presiding over Allan Marrero’s case considered two factors: that he has no criminal record and that he is married to an American citizen. Finding him not to pose a risk to the public, the judge opted to release him on $6,000 bail.

DHS lawyers, according to Matthew Marrero, protested the decision, charging that Allan Marrero posed a flight risk due to having previously missed a scheduled immigration appointment.

This, according to those with knowledge of the situation, was the crux of DHS’ argument and the reason for his arrest in the first place. However, Mathew claims that they did not even realize they missed an appointment because Allan had been in rehab for an addiction at the time it was scheduled.

Still, the judge remained unconvinced and ordered him released.

The news sent the room erupting with cheers. The congregants leapt to their feet; some clasped their hands, others wept profusely, unable to control their tears.

“I’m just really happy that Alan and Matthew will be back together, and I’m so sad that Allan suffered so much unnecessarily. I have known Matthew for a long time; we sing in the choir together,” Sandra Santana said between her own tears. “I was so heartbroken when we found out that they took Alan because I just didn’t see the justice in that.”

Edna Benitez embraced Santana and was likewise overcome with emotion.

“We shed those tears of joy. So happy for Allan and the relief of all our congregants. Finally, we get to hug him. We get to see him,” Benitez said.

amNewYork spoke with Matthew via a video call immediately following the hearing. He was likewise overcome with emotion and joy at the prospect of being reunited with his husband of two years.

“I’m elated, overwhelmed, grateful, just anxious now to get things moving and get my husband out and by my side. It’s been a nightmare and roller coaster, one at that, very much an emotional roller coaster. I have been trying to stay positive and hopeful amidst the darkness that the country seems to be falling under right now,” Matthew explained from his Mississippi hotel room. “There were hard days, and there were harder days. My husband, you know, had his moments where he was stronger than I was.”

Once the pair is back together in Mississippi, they say they plan to go on a road trip and drive back to the Big Apple to celebrate. He also thanked the press for covering his story and the church leaders, including Rev. Ashcraft and Rev. Jacqueline Lewis, who continued to demand his release.

“I believe prayer works, and I believe activism works, and I think we did all of that. Matthew, Allan’s husband, is just a champ. He just kept telling the story. He kept pulling people into the story. We were able to connect to Make The Road, so we got to Alex, our attorney. It takes a village to raise a child. It took a village to get Allan free,” Reverend Lewis said. “We all used our prayer, and we prayed with our feet and our social media to kind of keep the story alive. And I think it really made a difference.”

Those at Middle Collegiate Church also acknowledge that while Allan is to be set free, not everyone is so fortunate. They urged New York and the rest of the country to pray for others who they feel have been unjustly held in ICE detention.