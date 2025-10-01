ICE in courts: Arrests of immigrants continue at Federal Plaza, leaving children in tears after families separated

ICE arrests continued in immigration court Wednesday, including an emotional family separation that left two children in tears amid a government shutdown, seeing court hearings briefly delayed.

A day after roughing up reporters and hours after the federal government shut down, masked ICE agents continued their seizure operations Wednesday at 26 Federal Plaza — which included an emotional family separation that left two children in tears.

The detainments came one day after a hectic scuffle inside 26 Federal Plaza that saw masked feds brutally shove press photographers, leaving one journalist hospitalized after suffering a serious injury from a fall.

Tensions reached an all-time high on Oct. 1 as resolute members of the press continued to document ICE activity following the injury. While some of the agents expressed sorrow for the dramatic incident that made headlines, others doubled down, blaming the media.

Despite the tension and the federal government shutdown, which indefinitely delayed scheduled hearings at immigration courts, business for the federal agents went on.

Judges initially did not hold court hearings during the early part of the morning. Immigrants arrived on the 12th floor only to be sent away, and although they did not see a judge, ICE agents waiting outside the court quickly whisked them away.

“There is no due process,” one court observer said.

Later, however, the courtrooms reopened, but the detainments continued. One man was pulled from his family and rushed down a hallway and out of sight. His two young sons were left howling in sorrow and weeping profusely as their mother guided them away, also crying. Another woman was likewise left in tears at the mere sight of the armed, masked men.

Court observers could be seen taking her by the arms and guiding her to court as she dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

This all comes mere days after an ICE agent was suspended and then reinstated for shoving an Ecuadorian mother, Monica Moreta-Galarza, to the ground after she pleaded for mercy for her husband.

As tensions escalate, Moreta-Galarza’s attorney, Lina Stillman, told amNewYork that she is recommending that those who have upcoming hearings not attend them alone.

“I would say to them, don’t show up to court by themselves. The entire world is seeing what’s happening to these families because you guys are there. The reason this video went viral is that it’s outrageous. This shouldn’t happen to anybody, this shouldn’t happen anywhere,” Stillman said.