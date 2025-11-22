ICE crashes NYPD vendor raid in Chinatown, making at least one arrest: sources

ICE agents were back in Chinatown Saturday as the NYPD came to the area for a routine vendor enforcement operation, it was reported.

The NYPD said its operation took place just before 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 22 near the corner of Canal Street and Broadway. Cops had confiscated more than 25 bags of counterfeit trademark items being illegally peddled by vendors in the area.

At around noon on Saturday, police reported, federal agents came to the location. Their operation, the NYPD said, was unrelated to any department activity.

“NYPD personnel immediately left the area and did not interact with federal agents in any manner,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

The sight of ICE agents in the area caused several vendors to scatter and flee, sources told amNewYork. Federal agents arrested at least one individual; items that the person left behind were picked up and vouched by the NYPD.

After learning of the ICE operation, local City Council Member Christopher Marte came to Canal Street and spoke with vendors. In a post on Instagram, he “confirmed reports that there were ICE agents arresting street vendors,” and asked local residents to be vigilant for other ICE operations that may happen around the city.

“Please, please, please make noise when you see ICE agents anywhere,” Marte said. “It’s going to help us as elected officials and advocates with rapid response to make sure we can get to the scene, provide resources and add accountability.”

Saturday’s incident occurred a month after ICE agents raided vendors in Chinatown on Oct. 21. The operation saw a number of people detained, including no fewer than four citizens. The raid sparked immediate backlash from New Yorkers who saw it happen and jeered agents during an impromptu protest.