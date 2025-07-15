A man appeared to suffer a medical emergency as ICE agents detained him at Lower Manhattan immigration court on Tuesday — but what exactly happened to him remains a mystery.

The dramatic incident unfolded on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza on Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m. As they have done for weeks, masked federal agents were inside the hallways of immigration court poring over documents they use to identify their prospective targets attending hearings that day.

One of the targets was a French-speaking immigrant, whom ICE agents approached as he left his court hearing. They took hold of the man and rushed him down a hallway and into a nearby stairwell.

As reporters attempted to follow, the masked men sought to block them by placing a stanchion with rope, the kind often found at nightclubs, in front of the stairwell, restricting all public access in the process.

The masked men placed a stanchion with rope — the kind often found at nightclubs — in front of the stairwell to prevent press from accessing the areaPhoto by Dean Moses

“He needs a French interpreter,” an advocate could be seen telling ICE as they led the immigrant away.

In the seconds following, screaming and guttural coughing were heard emanating from the stairwell.

“It sounds like he is vomiting,” one onlooker said.

“He needs medical attention,” another person roared.

One of the arresting agents then rushed out of the stairwell; when the door swung open, the detained man could be seen lying handcuffed on the ground; he appeared to be unconscious.

After several minutes, about a dozen more masked men rushed down the corridor and into the stairwell, slamming the door shut behind them. The man’s fate remains unknown.

amNewYork contacted US Customs and Border Protection, which oversees ICE, for comment and further details about the incident and is awaiting a response.

The shocking incident did not seem to dissuade ICE from continuing to detain people while they attended their legally mandated court hearing. Within minutes, another male immigrant was apprehended and whisked into the same stairwell.

Tuesday’s incident occurred as state Attorney General Letitia James announced she is joining 20 other attorneys general in urging Congress to pass legislation that prohibits federal immigration agents from wearing masks that conceal their identities.

“Individuals are being kidnapped and under the cover of darkness,” James said during an unrelated rally. “You’ve got a cruel government, which unfortunately is seeking to turn our country into an authoritarian government that seeks to concentrate power in the hands of one dangerous and sick president.”