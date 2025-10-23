Hundreds march, two arrested, in Lower Manhattan protesting Canal Street ICE raid

Several hundred protesters returned to Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night, resulting in two arrests, a day after the violent ICE raid on Chinatown’s Canal Street that has drawn widespread criticism in the city.

The Oct. 22 demonstration, the second night of protest, began in Foley Square before winding through Canal Street and ending outside 26 Federal Plaza, the same building where several people detained in Tuesday’s raid were held overnight, including four US citizens.

Tuesday’s operation involved masked ICE agents detaining street vendors in the heart of Chinatown. Videos captured by amNewYork show vendors being handcuffed as bystanders shouted in protest. Several New Yorkers attempted to intervene, leading to chaotic scuffles in which people were shoved to the ground and arrested.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, nine street vendors, who officials described as “criminal illegal aliens,” were detained in the raid. US Rep. Dan Goldman, however, noted Wednesday that four individuals whom ICE detained Tuesday at Federal Plaza are American citizens.

Tensions escalated again in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night when right-wing influencer Nick Shirly appeared at the protest.

Shirly, who had recently filmed a video on Canal Street featuring several of the same vendors, was seen taunting demonstrators.

On two occasions, he charged into the crowd, prompting protesters to push him back. Police arrested two demonstrators following the altercations, but Shirly was not taken into custody.

Despite moments of tension, the demonstration remained largely peaceful as protesters marched through Chinatown, chanting against ICE and calling for the release of detained vendors.

The NYPD confirmed that two individuals were taken into custody by officers who were assigned to the demonstration planned by immigration advocacy groups.