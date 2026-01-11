Show of force: Thousands march in Midtown against ICE and Trump days after Minneapolis killing of Renee Good

Thousands marched through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday in a massive show of defiance against President Trump’s ongoing ICE enforcement in America.

The enormous and peaceful demonstration began at the corner of 60th Street and 5th Avenue at around 1 p.m. and served as the largest to hit New York since the killing of Renee Good. Carrying homemade signs, playing musical instruments, and carrying American flags (some of which were held upside down in a sign of distress), the vast crowd demanded that masked Federal agents immediately stop patrolling the streets while calling for the ICE officer who fatally shot Good be held accountable.

The diverse gathering — made up of children and seniors, including many who do not normally protest causes — traveled from the southwest corner of Central Park and passed by Trump Tower on 5th Avenue where droves of people screamed “f**ck Trump” and gave the president’s namesake the middle finger.

The throng of people then slowly headed down to the New York Public Library, where they turned right on 42nd Street and headed to Times Square.

“Renee was killed by the state because she defended her neighbors. She was killed because she defended our collective sense of humanity. Her blood was shed in Minneapolis because she refused to stay silent. She refused to accept the lies peddled by the US government and the Trump administration,” Manolo De Los Santos of the People’s Forum said.

While many decried ICE for what they called an occupation of the United States, others took the Trump regime to task for its military strike in Venezuela. Chris Dols railed against the president for allocating funds from healthcare to pay for the mass mobilization of ICE.

“With the passing of the so-called Big Beautiful Bill over the summer, when ICE’s budget was ballooned to unfathomable heights at the expense of healthcare and SNAP benefits and so much else. What that means is very concretely, quite literally, that when ICE murders a protester, the gun, the bullets, the officer’s salary is paid for,” Dols said. “When ICE turns our federal buildings into zones of humanitarian crisis, that’s paid for by cuts to health care. And when the military is used to topple foreign governments, that’s paid for with cuts to emergency management services and FEMA, climate science, food safety — you name it. All the things they’re cutting are going towards their aims.”

Pedestrians stopped in their tracks to watch the colossal numbers stride through the city, filming it on their cellphones. The protesters themselves chanted “No justice, no peace,” and “No ICE.”

A slew of elected officials also joined the demonstration, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and City Council Member Alexa Avilés, who chairs the Council’s Immigration Committee.

“It’s a damn shame we have here in 2026, fighting against the fascist government. But we are here to fight,” Avilés said. “We are here while Trump and his fascist goons are coming after immigrants across this country. We are here to say not on our damn watch.”

Protests have sparked across the nation following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was gunned down by an ICE agent on a Minneapolis street on Jan. 7.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called her a “domestic terrorist” and claimed that Good charged at ICE agents with her vehicle, but viral video contradicts Noem’s claims.