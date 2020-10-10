Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CoronavirusFootballJetsSports

Winless Jets get victory over COVID-19 as Cardinals await on Sunday

Reuters
October 10, 2020
Oct 1, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) falls back while being sacked during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All the New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for the new coronavirus, and their game against the Arizona Cardinals will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, the National Football League (NFL) team said.

The Jets had canceled practice and sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive result for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the Jets said in a statement.

“As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”

The NFL, entering the fifth week of its 2020 schedule, had pushed back a pair of games originally set for Sunday after a number of positive coronavirus tests among players and personnel on multiple teams.

The New England Patriots’ home game against the Denver Broncos has been pushed back to Monday, while the Tennessee Titans’ game against the visiting Buffalo Bills is scheduled for Tuesday.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.