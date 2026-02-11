Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Law

Brooklyn Bar Association reopens doors after 5 months with first-ever breakfast event

By Posted on
IMG_9247 (1)
Brooklyn Bar Association President-Elect Angélicque Moreno stands next to immediate past president Anthony Vaughn at the organization’s first breakfast event.
Provided by Anthony Vaughn

After being closed since September 2025, due to a leak in its over-a-century-old historic brownstone, the Brooklyn Bar Association reopened its doors to the public Wednesday morning for its first-ever breakfast event which leaders say they hope is the first of many.

“I thought, since we just reopened this month, this would be a great opportunity to invite our members in the legal community to come back to our legal home,” said Anthony Vaughn, the organization’s immediate past president. “This is something new, and I’m hoping that we can use this as a jumping off point to do this each month [and] as an opportunity to get more events on the calendar.” 

In-person events, like this breakfast, are critical to building the legal community, learning from each other and bridging generational gaps, Vaughn said. 

“Without the in person experience, you lose sight of the importance of building and nurturing relationships,” Vaughn said. “I know there’s a different perspective that you can fulfill the same goals by online or through social media, and I agree in part, but there’s something about a screen which creates separation that in-person events eliminate.”

Michael Pavlakos of East Coast Appraisal Services, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Lisa Lewis and Anthony Vaughn stand together at the Brooklyn Bar Association’s breakfast event.

“I think it’s important for the younger generation, as well as our senior attorneys, to get together to bridge those gaps,” he continued. “The elders can learn from the youth, and quite frankly, the youth can always learn from the elders. But, it’s very difficult to do that if the elders aren’t on social media, but the young groups are. So, why don’t we get into a common space where we all feel comfortable and share ideas and do something new?”

Attendees pose at the Brooklyn Bar Association’s first breakfast, and first event since reopening their historic building after repairs. Anthony Vaughn

Vaughn said he hopes to see more of the organization’s roughly 2,000 members return to the Brooklyn Heights brownstone located at 123 Remsen St., a landmark the association has called home since 1918. Founded in the wake of fraudulent city elections in 1872, the Brooklyn Bar Association offers attorneys, judges and other members of the legal community an opportunity for networking and legal education through seminars, dinners and other organized events.

New York Housing Judge Javier Ortiz, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Lisa Lewis, Brooklyn Surrogate Judge Rosemarie Montalbano, Angelicque Moreno, Anthony Vaughn, retired New York State Administrative Judge Lawrence Knipel, Brooklyn Civil Court Judge Hemalee Patel and Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Joanne Quinones stand together at the Brooklyn Bar Association.

A couple dozen attorneys, judges and members joined Vaughn and Brooklyn Bar Association President-Elect Angélicque Moreno in welcoming members back to the building and asking them what type of events they’d like to see held more often.

Attorneys Diane Matero and Helen Galette, Brooklyn Surrogate Judge Rosemarie Montalbano and attorney Lilmary Madrigal gather in the Brooklyn Bar Association’s historic brownstone.

“We encourage people to think of ideas, whether it be a CLE or another activity, to get on the schedule,” Vaughn said. “More camaraderie, more support of this association, only advances our membership experience.”

Attorneys and bar association members talk at the organization’s breakfast event.Isabella Gallo

The Brooklyn Bar Association will hold various presentations and seminars over the next few months, and its annual Judiciary Night is set for April.

About the Author

Isabella Gallo

Isabella Gallo covers courts and law for amNewYork Law. She breaks down legal developments, court decisions, cases, lawsuits and the work of attorneys and judges to make the law more accessible to the public and provide a reliable resource to lawyers looking to understand how recent rulings could impact their practice.

More in Law

More from around NYC