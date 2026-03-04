Harvey Weinstein’s third rape trial scheduled to start April 14

Harvey Weinstein sits in Manhattan Supreme Court before a judge set his retrial date for April 14, 2026. Curtis Means for Daily Mail

The manhattan judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein’s third New York rape trial announced that it will start with jury selection on April 14.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber made the announcement in a hearing where Weinstein formally swapped in a new legal team from Agnifilo Intrater on Wednesday morning.

The trio of lawyers representing Weinstein are Jacob Kaplan, Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, two of whom are representing Luigi Mangione in his state and federal murder cases.

The retrial comes after the former movie mogul was convicted in June of forcing oral sex on former “Project Runway” assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, one of the top charges in Weinstein’s second trial, and not guilty of assaulting Polish model Kaja Sokola.

During that trial, jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a third charge about whether he raped hairstylist and actress Jessica Mann. Prosecutors will retry that charge in April.

Weinstein was escorted into the courtroom on a wheelchair in a black suit, gripping a copy of “Tangerinn,” a novel by Italian author Emanuela Anechoum.

The lawyers will have a week to file any oral opposition and will reappear before the judge on March 19 to address any outstanding issues before the scheduled start of the trial.