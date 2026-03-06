Instacart suit on hold as it takes wage law challenge to higher court

A federal judge in Manhattan paused Instacart’s district court case against New York City to reverse new worker protection and transparency laws, while the grocery delivery company appeals to a higher court for an injunction.

Instacart’s parent company Maplebear Inc. lost its attempt, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, to immediately stop the local delivery worker wage laws from taking effect through an injunction in January. The package of five laws at issue created wage and tip protections for all app-based delivery workers policies and specifically expanded rules to cover grocery delivery services.

Maplebear argues that the laws are preempted by federal and state law. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl denied the preliminary injunction that would have stopped workers from receiving a higher minimum wage in a 35-page order in January.

Maplebear has since gone on to appeal that decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and moved to pause the lower court case from proceeding while the appeals court weighs the decision. In the hearing Thursday, Koeltl agreed to table the lower court case.

“It would be disrespectful for this court to decide the motion to dismiss while the court of appeals is considering the likelihood of success on the merits of the claims,” Koeltl said during the hearing on Thursday.

The company’s argument in higher court focuses on the assertion that federal regulations around “motor carriers” — originally created for the trucking industry — apply to the grocery delivery workers and override the local laws.

City lawyers asked to continue to litigate while the Second Circuit decides on whether to grant an injunction to avoid a “cloud of litigation,” but Koeltl said that there is no reason to rush into a case that could soon be overruled.

“That argument is a strawman,” said Koeltl. “The laws are in effect and the independent contractors are being paid. From a practical standpoint it is inconceivable that this court should decide an issue that is before the court of appeals.”

Instacart’s lawyers said they expect that the appeal wouldn’t be ready for a decision for at least three to four months. In the meantime, grocery delivery workers will continue to make the $21.44-per-hour minimum wage established by the laws.