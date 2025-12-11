Jury set to begin deliberations in bribery case against former governors’ aid Linda Sun

Defendants Chris Hu and Linda Sun at their trial in U.S. Court on charges of acting as unregistered agents of China’s government, in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 12, 2025, in a courtroom sketch.

Federal prosecutors made their final argument this week that Linda Sun, the former gubernatorial aide accused of acting as an undisclosed Chinese agent in exchange for lucrative business deals and gifts, that Sun was “eager” to keep her government contacts happy in pursuit of handsome rewards.

The jury presiding over the case in federal court in Brooklyn is expected to head into deliberations on Thursday

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Solomon told the jury in Brooklyn federal court how Sun and husband Chris Hu, who is a co-defendant in the case, allegedly leveraged their contacts within the Chinese government to acquire millions of dollars in business contracts and later returned the favor by keeping Taiwan away from the Governor’s office.

Sun also received millions in kickbacks for steering New York State contracts for personal protective equipment to a Chinese business run by a family friend, Solomon argued.

“She lied. She broke rules. She manipulated people. And she did it all while following the directions of the PRC Consulate,” Solomon told the jury in his closing argument.

Sun and Hu both pleaded not guilty to charges that include failing to register as an agent of the Chinese government, committing wire fraud, PPE fraud, visa fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes.

The defense argued that the prosecution’s case has major gaps.

“The government is trying too hard to fit the facts into the narrative, rather than the other way around,” Sun’s attorney, Kenneth Abell, reportedly said in closing arguments.

Prosecutors said the thread that motivated Sun’s was a desire for a lavish lifestyle — one that included 3.6 million, a condominium in Honolulu for $1.9 million and a copious supply of salted duck, a delicacy that the Chinese ambassador and his staff allegedly provided to Sun in return for favors.

“Linda Sun was all about the money. The PRC Government knew this, and it kept her on the line with a steady stream of presents, favors, and helping hands,” Solomon told the jury.

U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan is expected to give the jury its instructions Thursday.