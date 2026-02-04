Law Department nominee tells City Council he’ll be lawyer for entire city, not just Mamdani

Steven Banks, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s choice to head the city’s Law Department, promised the New York City Council at his Wednesday confirmation hearing he’d be a “lawyer for the entire city” — not solely, or even primarily, an adviser to the mayor.

Banks, who served as the city’s “homelessness czar” under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, emphasized he plans to be readily accessible to council members and answer legal questions on bills they’re looking to pass — something members, including Speaker Julie Menin, said was lacking in former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.

Menin and others also questioned Banks on whether he and his attorneys would provide truly confidential legal advice to members and how he’d approach disagreements on laws between the council and the mayor — for example, if the council passed a law the mayor disagreed with, would Banks help the mayor block its implementation?

Banks said his Law Department’s goal would be to ensure major disagreements like that don’t happen, pledging to focus on working with all parties involved throughout the entire legislative writing process to put forward laws that accomplish the goals of the council, are in the best interest of the city and are legally sound.

When pressed on what he’d do if a disagreement did arise, Banks said he’d look to act in the best interest of New Yorkers and the city at large.

“I look forward to representing the whole city, and I look forward to doing what I’ve always done when I’ve had clients that have different points of view: try to reconcile those points of view and ultimately represent the … proper point of view under the law,” Banks said. “I’m not beholden to any institution, any particular elected official. My fidelity is to the rule of law and making sure that the best interests of the city of York are served, regardless of what part of the city is advancing a particular point of view.”

Banks, a former attorney in chief for the Legal Aid Society, was an architect in the landmark McCain v. Koch settlement, which established the permanent and enforceable right to shelter for families experiencing homelessness in New York City.

Banks said he’s committed to upholding both the right to shelter and sanctuary city protections, bringing a “unique perspective” to the department as someone who spent 33 years litigating against it while at the Legal Aid Society.

Members grilled Banks on how he’d handle the department’s current suits, too, like its defense of former Adams aide Timothy Pearson in misconduct suits and litigation against CityFHEPS, the city’s rental assistance program.

Acknowledging that the answer may not be “the most satisfying,” to members, Banks said he would review and reevaluate all current litigation and actions the department is taking.

Banks said he will attempt to identify commonalities among the lawsuits against the city with the goal of addressing underlying liabilities prompting people to sue and hopes to reduce city attorneys’ caseloads.

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke in support of Banks’ nomination. She told council members she’d look forward to working with him in legal fights against the Trump administration and would “coordinate efforts” to protect New Yorkers.

“Given his decades of commitment to public service, he embodies the law as a source of common good for all of us,” James said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For his entire career, no matter the stakes or personal consequence, he has pursued justice for the most vulnerable in the city.”

The council will vote on whether to confirm Banks at a later date.