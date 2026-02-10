McLaughlin & Stern adds San Francisco office to NYC-based practice

Boutique finance law firm McLaughlin & Stern announced Monday that it is expanding westward with the acquisition of the lawyers and staff of San Francisco-based firm Dillingham & Murphy.

With the expansion, McLaughlin & Stern, which has been operating in New York since 1898, will add the San Francisco location to its list of satellite offices in upstate New York, Long Island, New Jersey, Florida and Connecticut.

Dillingham & Murphy will bring its employment and litigation law practice expertise to the firm. Its partner Bill Murphy will add his courtroom and counsel experience, along with partners Carla Hartley and Dennis Kelly, as well as Tyrrell Prosser, whose practice focuses on commercial leasing. Associate attorneys William P. Fuller, Adrienne Ou and Matt Wu will also make the move.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Bill Murphy and his colleagues to McLaughlin & Stern,” said Geoffrey Handler, managing partner of McLaughlin & Stern. “Their reputation for excellence, particularly in litigation, and their deep roots in the San Francisco legal community make them a natural fit for our firm.”

The firm most recently acquired a trust and real estate practice at its New York City office, which employs around 100 attorneys and is located at 260 Madison Ave in Midtown Manhattan. A spokesperson told amNew York Law that the firms doesn’t have any other immediate plans to expand in New York or elsewhere.