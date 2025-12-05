Michael Goldman named Queens Civil Court supervising judge

After two and a half decades in the city court system, Judge Michael Goldman is set to serve the Queens Civil Court as its newest supervising judge.

“I am honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility and will strive to make the Queens County Civil Court the jewel of the court system,” said Goldman, a Forest Hills attorney who was elected as Queens’ first openly gay judge in 2023.

Goldman takes over the supervisory title from Judge Ira Greenberg, who was recently elected to Queens Supreme Court and will leave the Queens Civil Court bench in the new year.

Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas and First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George announced Goldman’s appointment, which was made in consultation with top judges from the appellate division and city courts.

“In his new role, Judge Goldman will oversee the operation of one of New York’s busiest civil courts, ensuring the fair, efficient administration of justice for the residents of Queens County,” the state’s court system said in a statement.

As supervising judge, Goldman will continue to hear cases as he takes on the additional responsibility of handling administrative matters, assigning and managing caseloads, conducting arraignments and managing pretrial motions to ensure smooth daily functioning of the court, which hears tens of thousands of cases a year.

A Queens native who grew up steps from the courthouse, Goldman’s spent his life serving his community and the past 24 years in the state’s court system. He’s worked as a court attorney and principal law clerk for judges in Queens Civil, Criminal and Supreme Courts, as well as in New York City Criminal Court in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Before that, Goldman worked in private criminal and civil practice and as in-house counsel to investment and technology companies.

In both his successful 2023 campaign for the seat and unsuccessful 2021 run, Goldman emphasized his understanding of the problems faced by working-class and queer New Yorkers, promising to bring that experience, and care for litigants during the stressful, vulnerable time of finding themselves in court, to the civil court bench.

He earned the endorsement of state Sen. Jessica Ramos, Assembly Member Juan Ardila and other Queens leaders, including Melissa Sklarz, the state’s first transgender elected official, in 2023.

His judicial colleagues pointed to his passion for public service, knowledge of Queens and deep experience as to why they moved to appoint him to the supervising judge role.

“Judge Goldman brings to this role an intimate knowledge of civil court operations, strong management abilities, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Queens,” Judge St. George said.

As a court attorney, St. George noted, Goldman worked with judges and court clerks to “pursue technology-driven solutions” in court operations.

“His judicial experience, combined with his decades of service to the Unified Court System, have prepared him well to guide the Queens Civil Court forward, streamlining processes and implementing programs to best serve the borough’s civil justice needs,” St. George said.

Goldman, a Hunter College High School graduate, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and his master’s and juris doctorate from Boston University. He’s a member of the New York State Court System’s Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission, is a former co-chair of the Queens County Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee and a member of the Association’s Academy of Law, or Continuing Legal Education Committee.

Goldman will step into his new role on Jan. 1, 2026.