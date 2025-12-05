New York State Trial Lawyers Association celebrates new judges

The New York State Trial Lawyers Association recently gave a tip of that hat to newly elected judges and honored veterans of the bench at its annual fall gala in Lower Manhattan.

“Our courts are where the promises of our laws meet the lived experiences of our clients,” NYSTLA president Andrew Finkelstein said in prepared remarks at the event. “They are where wrongs are righted, where accountability is demanded and where fairness is upheld, even in the face of pressure, complexity and public scrutiny.”

The judges-elect in attendance to the event included Gail Adams, Fania Jean and Indira Khan, who were elected to Queens Civil Court; and Onya Brinson and Eric Wursthorn, who are heading to the Manhattan Civil Court bench.

Civil court judges are elected to 10-year terms and preside over cases in which parties claim up to $50,000 in damages. They are also eligible for designation as acting justices on the state Supreme Court.

At the NYSTLA event, held on Nov. 20 at the Manahatta restaurant on the 60th floor of 28 Liberty Street in the Financial District, the organization also honored Manhattan Civil Court Judge Suzanne Adams, who in November was elected to the state Supreme Court.