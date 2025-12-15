First-time judge Shireen Barday appointed to SDNY bankruptcy bench

Shireen Barday, a partner at NYC law firm Pallas Partners, has been appointed to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, her first judgeship position.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the Bankruptcy Court and profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me,” Barday wrote in an online statement. “I am indebted to so many mentors, colleagues and friends who have supported me throughout my career…I look forward to the work ahead.”

As a judge on the federal bankruptcy court, Barday will hear bankruptcy proceedings, rule on the distribution of assets in Chapter 7 liquidation cases, approve plans in reorganization plans in Chapter 11 and Chapter 13 cases and manage cases to ensure they move through the legal system efficiently. The district’s bankruptcy court is recognized for its expertise in handling bankruptcies for large, prominent companies, including Enron, WorldCom and General Motors.

Barday’s appointment comes a few weeks after Chief Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn announced his intention to retire from the court next fall and the court put out a notice of a vacancy on the bench. It was made by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and announced by Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston.

“We are so excited to welcome Ms. Barday to the Southern District bankruptcy bench,” Livingston said. “Ms. Barday’s extensive and diverse practice experience as a commercial litigator, including in restructuring-related litigation, will be a tremendous asset to the esteemed Southern District bankruptcy bench. We look forward to working with Ms. Barday for many years to come.”

Barday’s 17-year career as an attorney has focused on complex commercial litigation matters, particularly concerning business disputes involving fiduciary duties and allegations of fraud or other misconduct, as well as contested restructuring matters in large bankruptcy cases.

She has served as lead counsel for plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across the United States relating to M&A transactions, lending activities, securities and corporate governance issues, contractual disputes and contested restructuring matters, and has represented private equity funds, portfolio companies, issuers, directors and officers in class action and other high-stakes litigation.

Her colleagues at Pallas Partners commended her appointment to the bench, saying they believed her knowledge of bankruptcy law and deep experience would serve the court and those who file cases in it well.

“With Shireen’s appointment to the bench, the Southern District – and all those who appear before it – will benefit from her tremendous intellect, sharp mind and incredible knowledge of bankruptcy law,” said Natasha Harrison, founder and managing partner of Pallas. “While we are saddened to lose her as a colleague, I know I speak for everyone at Pallas when I say that Shireen is an excellent addition to the SDNY Bankruptcy Court, and the legal community will truly benefit from her presence there.”

Some of the recent bankruptcy litigation work Barday has done includes the restructuring of French residential care company Orpea Group, representing Portage Point Partners, its founder and managing director, on a RICO action arising from the Chapter 11 restructuring of Bouchard Transportation Company and representing the Endo Litigation Trust in a multi-billion dollar fraudulent conveyance action in connection with the pre-bankruptcy acquisition of an opioid manufacturer.

Prior to working for Pallas, Barday was a litigation partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP from 2019 to 2023. Before that, Barday practiced at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the first firm she joined out of school for over 10 years. She has also served as a law clerk to Second Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Rosemary S. Pooler and Southern District of New York Judge Colleen McMahon between 2009 and 2011.

Barday has served on the board of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and has been a member of the Magistrate Judge Merit Selection Panel for the Southern District of New York since 2017. She’s also known for her pro bono law contributions and has been repeatedly recognized for them, including by The Legal Aid Society.

Outside of legal work, Barday serves on the board of directors of the Off-Broadway, not-for-profit theater Primary Stages. She earned her bachelor’s from Barnard College, a master’s in political science from the City University of New York and her juris doctorate from Stanford Law School.

Barday will assume her seat on the bench in early 2026.