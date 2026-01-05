Trump, Bankman-Fried defense lawyer Marc Mukasey joins Seyfarth Shaw

Prominent white collar defense law Marc Mukasey, whose clients include President Donald Trump, FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and Congressmember Matt Gaetz, announced Monday that he was joining international law firm Seyfarth Shaw.

Mukasey will close down his boutique trial law firm, Mukasey Young, to expand Seyfath’s trial outfit, serving as co-chair of the firm’s trial practice alongside Boston partner Lynn Kappelman.

In a statement, Mukasey cited the advances in technology as a factor that drew him towards the nearly 1,000-person law firm known best for its employment law practice.

“If you want to win the biggest cases of the 2030s,” said Mukasey in a statement. “You need elite trial lawyers backed by sophisticated technology. Seyfarth blends boutique agility with a national platform. That combination of deep talent, scale, and innovation is what high-stakes litigation demands.”

Mukasey, a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York is the son of former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey. He has made a name for himself defending high-profile clients in criminal, civil and regulatory cases — notably during the first Trump term in the the fight against Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s subpoena for Trump’s tax records and other investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances. Mukasey worked with New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani at two large firms before launching his own firm.

More recently he’s represented other high-stakes criminal cases like FTX’s Bankman-Fried in his cryptocurrency fraud case, Gaetz against in his sex trafficking allegations and, in November, NBA coach Chauncey Billups in the charges that he profited from an illegal gambling scheme.

Mukasey will be joined by his law partner Torrey Young and three other lawyers from Mukasey Young LLP, in the move to Seyfarth.

“Seyfarth’s platform enables us to bring industry‑specific insight to complex disputes while leveraging sophisticated technology and a lean, collaborative team model,” said Young.