2015 top cat Names announced

Meow-velous news: we now know the most popular cat names in the country!

Rover.com, also known as Airbnb for pets, polled their network to find the most popular cat names in America.

The site found that 50% of the Top Female Cat Names this year were also Top Baby Names for 2014 and many cats were named after desserts, celebrities or nature.

Here are America’s top cat names!



Top Male Names:

1. Charlie – Top Baby Name for 2014

2. Jack – Top Baby Name for 2014

3. Jasper

4. Dexter

5. Milo

6. Fred

7. Simon

8. Simba

9. George

10. Boomer



Top Female Names:

1. Lily – Top Baby Name for 2014

2. Chloe – Top Baby Name for 2014

3. Lucy – Top Baby Name for 2014

4. Bella

5. Luna

6. Maddie

7. Emma – Top Baby Name for 2014

8. Coco

9. Molly – Top Baby Name for 2014

10. Callie