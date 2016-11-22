2016 Black Friday deals to know in-store and online

Seemingly every store offers savings on Black Friday — if not earlier — both in store and online. But some deals are better than others. Here are the ones to know that offer significant markdowns and percentages off storewide.

Ann Taylor

Get 50% off everything online (use code Celebrate) starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday, and in stores on Black Friday (hours vary by location).

Best Buy

Score deals on thousands of items in stores and online (with free shipping). In-store deals include a Toshiba 49” LED TV with built-in Chromecast for $199.99 (regularly $449.99), Sharp 55” LED TV for $249.99 (regularly $499.99) and a Lenovo 11.6” laptop for $99.99 (regularly $199.99).

J.C. Penney

Shop Black Friday prices online one day earlier, starting midnight on Wednesday. Deals include a Liz Claiborne phone-charging wallet for $20 (regularly $50), a CH1 ceramic flat iron for $59.99 (regularly $129.99) and, for stocking stuffers, Mixit Essentials Touch Tech for $1.99 (regularly $5.99).

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving doorbusters (available 6 p.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday, while supplies last) include deals on electronics, such as $249.99 for a Samsung 40” HD smart TV (regularly $399.99) — just looks for the balloons in store. Additional Black Friday deals will be available in store from 6 p.m. Thursday and all day Friday, with opportunities to earn Kohl’s cash with purchase.

Macy’s

Hundreds of specials will be available online all day and in stores starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Doorbuster specials including 70% off clearance fine jewelry, 60% off girls, boys and infants outerwear and accessories, 40% off select women’s shoes (including Madden Girl, Chinese Laundry and I.N.C.), $29.99 handbags from I.N.C., Style & Co. and Nine West, and, if you’re in need, ugly Christmas sweaters for $19.99.

Old Navy

The entire store will be 50% off starting Wednesday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., continuing Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. until midnight on Black Friday, for 30-plus hours of deals. On Black Friday, store-goers can also snag Old Navy’s Frost-Free jacket for men’s, women’s and kids’ for $10 (regularly up to $49.94), while supplies last.

Patagonia

If you want to shop for a cause, the outdoor apparel brand is donating 100% of its Black Friday sales in stores and online to grassroots organizations that are working to protect the planet.

Sorel

Get 25% off all footwear and accessories and 40% off all apparel at the New York City flagship (345 W. 14th St.) from Friday starting at 9 a.m. through Sunday during regular store hours. There will also be free hot chocolate from 3-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Target

Shop select Black Friday deals online and at all stores with the retailer’s Cartwheel app starting Wednesday, with all deals available online starting Thanksgiving morning before doors open at 6 p.m. Find big savings on Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones ($89.99; regularly $199.99), Fitbit Charge HR ($89.95; regularly $129.95) and Apples Watch Series 1 ($198; regularly $269.99). Also find 50% off select kitchen appliances and buy one, get one 50% off select toys.